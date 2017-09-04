Protesters gather in Atlanta in support of DACA

By Published:
Protesters show support for DACA on streets of Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) – Protesters in Atlanta are voicing their opposition to President Donald Trump bringing an end to protections for young immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

People familiar with Trump’s plan say the president wants to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program after a six-month delay.

Local news outlets report several hundred protesters gathered Monday in downtown Atlanta carrying signs that read “Defend DACA” and “Dump trump.” Demonstrators marched to the Atlanta City Detention Center chanting “Undocumented, unafraid!”

Georgia State University graduate Yolanda Alverado Sanchez told WSB-TV her parents’ decision to bring her into the U.S. illegally from Mexico “gave me the opportunity to have the good life I have right now.” Alverado said she’s now a U.S. citizen.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

