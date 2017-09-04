Prince William & Kate expecting third child

LONDON (AP) – Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement came this morning from Kensington Palace in a statement that added the queen is delighted by the news.

According to officials, Prince William’s wife, formerly Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gradidarum, which is a form of severe morning sickness, and will not be able to carry out plans scheduled for today.

The two already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.