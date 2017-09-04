Prince William & Kate expecting third child

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they arrive at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) – Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement came this morning from Kensington Palace in a statement that added the queen is delighted by the news.

According to officials, Prince William’s wife, formerly Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gradidarum, which is a form of severe morning sickness, and will not be able to carry out plans scheduled for today.

The two already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

