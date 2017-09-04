Monday Morning Tropical Update

What we know:
- Hurricane Watches in effect for parts of the Leeward Islands. Dangerous wind, storm surge, rough surf, rip currents and rainfall are expected within these areas
- This major hurricane could bring direct impacts to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Rep., Haiti, Turks & Caicos, Bahamas, and Cuba in the next few days
What’s still in question:
- Unfortunately, it is still too early to determine any direct impacts from Irma on the U.S.
- The long term (day 6-8) is still quite uncertain, but one of three scenarios could unfold:
- The storm turns very quickly north thanks to an amplifying upper level jet/trough over the east and Irma gets uncomfortably close, but doesn’t make a direct hit on the southeast U.S.(but could threatens parts of the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast)
- A slower turn to the north/northwest and a possible hit along the Georgia or South Carolina coast.
- Irma misses the connection to the upper trough/jet and a landfall in Florida becomes possible (could even move as far west as the eastern Gulf of Mexico)
What you should do:
- It is peak hurricane season and we live along the coast….A hurricane plan this time of year should always be put into place!
- Tune into WSAV at 11am for our Hurricane Special