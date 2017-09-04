Lambert leads nominees for Country Music Awards

By Published:
Miranda Lambert
FILE - In this Sunday, April 2, 2017, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs "Tin Man" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each. Lambert was nominated Monday, Sept. 4, for song and single of the year for "Tin Man," and also earned nods for album, female vocalist and best video of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.

Lambert was nominated Monday for song and single of the year for “Tin Man,” and also earned nods for album, female vocalist and best video of the year. Nominations for the 51st annual awards were announced on “Good Morning America.” The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Nashville.

The inescapable song of the summer, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” earned nominations for top single and song.

Entertainer of the year nominees were Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

 

