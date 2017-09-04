HARVEY HELP: Savannah ‘Labor of Love’ seeks to help hurricane survivors

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On a day when many are sleeping in and enjoying a day off of work, dozens of Savannah neighbors are waking up early choosing to make their Labor Day count.

After watching Hurricane Harvey decimate parts of Texas’ Gulf Coast, Latasha Barnes, founder of Save Our Youth Savannah, is working together with colleagues to create a donation drive for survivors of Harvey.

Currently there are several efforts throughout the Coastal Empire for people to donate goods but Barnes saw a void in the inner part of Savannah.

She told WSAV since some people, including herself, don’t have a means of transportation to take donations, she decided to host a drive to let people, including kids on their day off, to pitch in and volunteer in a central location of downtown Savannah.

The sorting and donation drop-off location, moving truck and other supplies were all donated by local business leaders.

“It’s an amazing feeling that people would sacrifice their Labor Day to give a Labor of Love to these people,” Barnes said.

The drive is happening through Monday afternoon.

You are encouraged to bring clothes, canned goods, can openers, personal hygiene products, socks, toys, non-perishable food, insect repellent, shoes, batteries and more to 703 Henry Street all through Monday afternoon. The group, People Who Truly Care, is not taking monetary donations.

All donations are set up to be transported to link up with the Savannah Responds team on Dean Forest Road to add to its efforts of sending tractor trailers full of supplies to Texas.