Florida governor declares state of emergency to prepare for Hurricane Irma

Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks to reporters during a news conference at ThinkAnew Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 in Tampa. ThinkAnew, which recently opened offices in Tampa, specializes in offering information technology services mainly for small to midsize healthcare companies. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 67 counties in advance of Hurricane Irma.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Scott said he’s issuing the order to make sure governments have “ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared” for the storm.

The governor noted that since many of the storm models have Florida is in Irma’s path, he advises Floridians to take time to make preparations.

Scott says residents should stay vigilant and monitor weather conditions over the coming days. And, he adds that the state of emergency allows emergency management officials to act swiftly without the burden of red tape.

