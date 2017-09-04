Discovery of body leads to Brunswick murder arrest

Harrison Charles Lewis, 22 (Photo: Glynn Co. Police Dept.)

BRUNSWICK, GA – (WSAV) According to the Glynn County Police Department, Sunday afternoon police responded to a welfare check at 125 Simon Drive. When officers arrived at the single wide mobile home, they detected what they recognized to be the odor of a decomposing body. Neighbors told officers they had not seen the occupant in several days. Officers made entry to the home and located the body of a deceased white male. His identity will not be released until a next of kin can be notified. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab. Harrison Charles Lewis, 22, of Brunswick has been charged with murder.

 

