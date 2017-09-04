Burton Fire District stresses the importance of fire extinguishers after holiday weekend fires

BURTON – (WSAV) Monday the Burton Fire District extinguishes its second cooking fire this holiday weekend. At 10:52am Monday, Burton firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Belleview Circle West in the Shell Point area of Beaufort County. Burton firefighters entered the smoke filled home to find an oven on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and while the kitchen suffered smoke damage, all of the fire damage was limited to the oven itself. No injuries were reported. Firefighters assisted the homeowner in removing smoke from the home and assisted in cleaning the kitchen before leaving. The homeowner was able to return to her home.

This is the second cooking related fire for the Burton Fire District this Labor day weekend, with the first cooking fire occurring on Saturday in Beaufort. Firefighters entered the home and removed a smoldering pot before a fire resulted. The homeowner was not home at the time.

Burton fire officials illustrate the importance of the early notifications to the fire department and the quick responses for adverting tragedy in both of these incidents. Cooking remains the number one cause of fires for the Burton Fire District, and fire officials stress the importance of having fire extinguishers mounted in your home that all family members know how to use, and mounted in locations that can be accessed quickly.