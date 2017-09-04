Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for reckless driving suspect

HILTON HEAD – (BCSO) While patrolling in the area of Wild Horse Road near Shamrock Circle, Hilton Head Island on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a red Hyundai following another vehicle too closely. The deputies activated their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the Hyundai. The male driver of the Hyundai sped up and passed the vehicle he was tailgating in an attempt to evade deputies. The driver of the Hyundai continued to speed up on Wild Horse Road toward U.S. 278 with the deputies behind him. Sensing it may present a danger to the public by continuing the pursuit, the deputies deactivated their blue lights, sirens and terminated the pursuit.

The driver of the Hyundai continued to drive recklessly on Wild Horse Road, ultimately colliding with two other vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 278. As the deputies approached the collision, the driver of the Hyundai exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The deputies quickly checked on the condition of the occupants of the two vehicles that the driver of the Hyundai collided with. One vehicle was occupied by an adult female and child and the other occupied by an adult male; there were no apparent injuries. A perimeter was then set up to search for the driver of the Hyundai; he was not found. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers were notified and responded to investigate the traffic accident aspect of the incident.

Of particular note and concern, when the Hyundai was searched a fully loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with a 30 round extended capacity magazine was found under the front passenger seat. Deputies investigated further and established the identity of driver of the Hyundai as being 17 year old Dominic Guevara of Bluffton. Warrants for Guevara’s arrest were obtained for Following too Closely, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Unlawful carrying of a Pistol; he is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.

Since this was the second incident involving a pistol on Saturday alone (the other being the officer involved shooting incident with an armed subject outside of Vista View apartments in Bluffton), we would like to take this opportunity to remind Beaufort County residents and guests to secure your handguns and other firearms. There have been numerous reports to law enforcement recently of firearms stolen from vehicles throughout Beaufort County; please never leave a firearm in your vehicle. Invariably, a stolen firearm will be used in a violent crime. Thank you for your continued interest in keeping our community safe.