Sunday Morning Tropical Update

Irma is expected to maintain strength as a major hurricane as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles over the next few days, sending off rough surf and rips currents.

Dangerous wind, storm surge, and heavy rain could impact some of the islands depending on the path of the storm

The path of the storm will ultimately be decided by the connection it makes/doesn’t make with the jet stream and the steering high pressure in the Atlantic basin The connection with the jet stream along with the ridge of high presure will determine the outcome from #Irma pic.twitter.com/lQ8DYbYnxe — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) September 3, 2017 The long term (day 5-7) is very uncertain and one of three scenarios could unfold. The storm turns quickly north and doesn’t effect the east coast of the United States at all, being picked up the an upper level trough/jet stream and pushing it north and keeping it at sea. A slower northward turn and a possible hit along the Mid Atlantic or Northeast United States. Irma doesn’t get picked up by the upper trough/jet stream to the north and continues WNW with a possible southeast strike. It is still too early to say exactly where Irma ends up. Storm Team 3 will continue to have the latest.