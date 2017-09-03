Student home from college drowns in Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) – A 21-year-old man home from college for the Labor Day weekend has drowned in Lake Lanier.

A Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Tommy Rutledge says the man’s body was found about 8:26 p.m. Friday about 40 feet from the boat ramp in Buford.

Rutledge tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the victim was identified as Bailey Dean O’Shields. O’Shields’ identity was provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which helped with the search.

Rutledge says crews from Gwinnett and Hall counties responded earlier Friday to a report of a Jet Ski circling in the lake with no operator. The victim’s mother told authorities her son went to the lake to ski and that was the last time she saw him.

When O’Shields was found, Rutledge says he was not wearing a life jacket.