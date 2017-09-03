Investigation into “Thug Life” website ends

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – An investigation by South Carolina agents into a website that leaked the name of a juvenile charged in a killing along with other confidential information has ended without any charges filed.

The State Law Enforcement Division’s probe into the Thug Life website that criticized criminals and prosecutors who the site thought were too weak on crime did determine the likely operator.

The Post and Courier of Charleston obtained the SLED report which identified former North Charleston Police Sgt. Ray Garrison as the blogger known as “Chief.”

SLED was trying to determine who leaked the name of a 15-year-old who was one of several suspects in a mistaken identity killing in 2015.

The report says prosecutors determined they could not pinpoint who leaked the teen’s name to Garrison.