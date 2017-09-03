Impact Church is sending volunteer workers to Houston

SAVANNAH, GA- Savannah’s Impact Church is planning to send over fifty volunteers to Texas to help the storm victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The church is partnering with “Love First,” First Baptist Church in Houston.

The volunteers will do recovery work such as going into neighborhoods to help clean-up, rebuild, and support families in need.

Valerie Grimes, volunteer and organizer of the mission, says this trip for her means “being able to go down and maybe hold a hand of a mother who lost a child in this storm and be strength for her, or to let a father know you’re going to be okay, God’s going to come with you and help you through this.”

The group will leave Savannah on a charter bus on September 24th and return the 29th. If you would like to volunteer, donate tools, or make a monetary donation online, visit https://www.savannahdreamcenter.com.