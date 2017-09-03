Houston resident trying to get back home to his family

SAVANNAH, GA – Henderson Smith, a Houston resident, is helping people in Savannah while trying to find his way back home.

Smith has rescheduled his flight three times, and doesn’t have a car to drive back to Houston.

Smith’s mother broke her femur the day before he left for Savannah. Smith’s sister has a condition similar to MS.

A holistic health and wellness consultant, Smith teaches a combination of exercise and meditation to help his family. He practices Xi Gong, which is a mind-body stress management technique known to have health benefits.

“When a circumstance presents itself, and there’s nothing you can do to change the situation you’re in. Now what? Focus on what you can control and that’s you,” Smith said.

Now, Smith is holding a fundraiser Sunday to help the Savannah community heal and find himself a way back home to help others. He will be teaching two mind stress management classes, one at 11a.m. at 134 Houston Street, the other at 1p.m. at Forsyth Park.