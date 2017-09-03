Bluffton Fire Department honors those from 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Firefighters ditched their uniforms to pick up an apron and a spatula to show their gratitude to those who helped and lost their lives on 9/11.

Next week marks sixteen years since September 11, 2011. The Bluffton Fire Department hosted their annual ninth annual 9/11 memorial breakfast to help honor those who were a part of the tragedy.

“It means a lot to us and our community as well,” Captain Randy Hunter, Bluffton Fire Department said.

The breakfast offered pancakes, sausage, egg casserole, and more.

Those in attendance also had a chance to take a tour of the fire station and take a few photos.

It’s a good way for our community to come out and meet us talk to our community have a great breakfast put the money towards a fantastic charity and help out those in need,” Hunter said.

Firefighters say this event gets bigger and bigger every year and this year they estimated cooking about 450 pancakes.

All proceeds will benefit the Stephen Siller Foundation, a charity that provides smart homes and assistance to severely injured veterans and first responders.

“The year to come to hope is for it to get bigger and bigger every year,” Hunter said.