UPDATE: BBB responds to military couple’s missing belongings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 spoke with the Better Business Bureau after a military family says a moving company refuses to return their belongings.

The Expert Van Lines moving company took off with the family’s items after Carrion refused to pay an additional two thousand dollars above the price they quoted her. The BBB responded that price fluctuations based on weight are not uncommon. However, the bureau said that it’s not right for a company to withhold the family’s personal belongings.

“They can bill them, sue them, whatever, but they are not supposed to be able to hold their merchandise hostage because quite frankly the guy on the other end low-balled the quote,” said Tom Stephens of the Better Business Bureau.

Stephens also said that the Bureau cannot help the family until after Carrion pays to have her furniture and belongings returned. The BBB recommends that Carrion pay the movers with a credit card or check, and later dispute the charge. Carrion could then file a complaint against the moving company with the bureau online.

However, the company is telling Carrion that it will only accept cash or a money order. News 3 will continue to update this story as we find out more information.