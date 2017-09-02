Beaufort Co. deputy shoots gun-pointing subject; no injuries

The following was released by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning:

While proactively patrolling Vista View apartments in Bluffton at approximately 1:40 AM this morning, a Beaufort County deputy sheriff observed two male subjects sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. In an effort to make contact with the subjects and investigate further, the deputy activated his blue lights and began to exit his patrol vehicle. At that time the passenger door of the subject vehicle opened and one of the two males emerged with a pistol in hand and fled on foot. The subject fled toward the side and around the back of an apartment building and the deputy gave chase. Upon reaching the back of the apartment building, the deputy encountered the male subject, who was lying on the ground in the prone position, pointing the pistol at him. Fearing for his safety, the deputy fired five shots from his duty pistol at the subject. The subject, not struck by any of the bullets, threw his pistol to the side and surrendered. The deputy converged on the subject and placed him under arrest.

When the subject’s pistol was recovered and cleared for safey, it had one bullet in the chamber. The subject, identified as 18 year old Davontae Grant of Bluffton, was charged with Fleeing to Evade Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm. When the deputy walked Grant to the parking lot, the vehicle he fled from was unoccupied. Apparently during the foot chase, the subject sitting in the driver’s seat abandoned the vehicle and has yet to be located. Grant was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without further incident. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer involved shooting aspect of the case. SLED agents are currently on-scene. Additional information will be released when available.