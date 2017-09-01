World’s most experienced spacewoman returning to Earth

By Published: Updated:
In this Dec. 8, 2016 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson floats through a tangle of cables inside the Columbus module aboard the International Space Station. Whitson was operating the Fluids System Servicer to refill coolant loops in multiple modules on the U.S. segment of the station. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The world’s most experienced spacewoman returns to Earth this weekend with records galore.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will check out of the International Space Station on Saturday and head home after 9 ½ months.

Counting all her flights, she will have logged 665 days in space by the time she lands in Kazakhstan with another U.S. astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut. Her streak is unmatched by any other American.

During her third and latest mission, the 57-year-old biochemist became the oldest woman in space. She also performed her 10th spacewalk, more than any other woman.

Her return home to storm-ravaged Houston will include a detour to Germany. She should be back on Sunday night.

She says she’s craving pizza – and flush toilets.

