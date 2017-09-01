Women rock! 3rd annual conference set to celebrate, educate, empower women

We love celebrating and inspiring women to achieve their goals.

That’s also the mission of one organization that hopes to not only educate and empower women in our community, but all over the world!

Jessica Neeley, co-founder of the Women Rock Savannah Conference, joins us with more details.

Info:

You can be a part of the third annual Women Rock Savannah Conference, Saturday, September 23, from 8-30 am to 5 pm.

It’ll be at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw will be speaking

Tickets are $60

Click here to reserve your ticket.