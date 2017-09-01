Union Mission hosts “Friends with Benefits” to connect communities in fight to end homelessness

This month, Union Mission is giving the community a chance to get to know each other and learn more about how we can help end homelessness.

It’s called, ‘Friends with Benefits.’

Union Mission board member, Terry Enoch, and volunteer Megan Miller join us with information on how you can get involved.

You can join Union Mission for “Friends with Benefits” Thursday, September 21, from 5 to 9 pm at Ghost Coast Distillery.

General admission is $12

VIP ticket: $25 (includes entry, t-shirt, one cocktail and distillery tour)