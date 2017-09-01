“This is the first I have seen our house since I waded past it in Monday with my boat,” former WSAV meteorologist Mike Fuori on picking up the pieces after Harvery

The cleanup is beginning for many in Houston. Still, other areas remain underwater and the search for the missing intensifies.

For residents who’ve been able to come home, seeing their houses for the first time has been shocking.

An estimated 100,000 have been damaged.

Someone who knows what it’s like on the ground there in southeast Texas is former WSAV meteorologist Mike Fuori. He’s been living in the Houston suburb of Katy for several years now.

He talks with us about picking up the pieces after the storm.

If you’d like to donate to local Houston charities, check out this article from Houstonia.