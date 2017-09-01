Savannah port welcomes another record-breaking cargo ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Cargo ships calling on the Port of Savannah just keep getting bigger.

The Georgia Ports Authority said the French-owned ship CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt arrived Friday in Savannah.

The vessel measures 1,200 feet (366 meters) long and can carry up to 14,400 cargo containers that are 20 feet (6 meters) long apiece.

That means the Theodore Roosevelt has roughly 10 percent more cargo capacity than the COSCO Development, which briefly held the record for the largest ship to visit the U.S. East Coast when it docked at Savannah and other ports in May.

Bigger ships are now using the Panama Canal following completion of a major expansion last year.

The Theodore Roosevelt comes to Savannah after stopping at Norfolk, Virginia. It will also travel to Charleston, South Carolina, and New York.