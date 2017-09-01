Meet this week’s Perfect Pets at the Humane Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time for the Perfect Pet pick of the day. Looking for a sweet little lady in need of a little extra loving? Look no further than Aura. She’s a shy 11-month old who just wants a quiet place to learn to come out of her shell. She would be great with a spunky companion similar to her Humane Society friend Cookie who can motivate her to share her bright personality with all those around her.

This Perfect Pet promises to walk the line for you. Cash is 3-year-old terrier pit bull mix available at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. The volunteers tell us when this man comes around, he doesn’t come on a white horse–just dragging along his teddy bear. If you pass up the opportunity to bring Cash home you’ll cry, cry, cry.

You’re going to like the Perfect Pet ‘ a-latte.’ Meet Pumpkin Spice. She’s a sweet-spicey 1-year-old looking for someone to curl up with during those chilly fall nights. Could this purrista being in your future? You can find Pumpkin Spice at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.

Name Your Own Price

Friday is the best day to check out Cash and his friends at the Humane Society. In partnership with our WSAV’s Clear the Shelters Campaign, Humane Society for Greater Savannah is offering you the chance to name your own price.

This applies to all adoptions today, Friday, except puppies.

The Humane Society is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.