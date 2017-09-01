Hurricane Irma not yet a threat

Irma quickly grabbed the spotlight yesterday when it exploded from a tropical storm to a Category 2 hurricane in just hours. It is now a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph, and could become a Category 4 in the next several days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week. Right now, it is around 800 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Social media is exploding with rumors and speculation about what will happen beyond the forecast cone because some models have shown Irma striking the Southeast United States. However, the time-frame when Irma could impact the United States is 9 to 10 days away or more. Forecasts that far out, especially for hurricanes, are highly subject to change for many reasons. A track that stays off the East Coast is just as possible right now as a track somewhere through the Gulf of Mexico. It is entirely too early to predict with skill which scenario will pan out.

The bottom line is this does bear watching, but it is not yet time to make a confident call about where Irma will make landfall in the United States or if that will even happen. Stay with Storm Team 3 this weekend and next week as details slowly come into better focus.

The range of possibilities for #Irma late next week spans >1000 miles. Any detailed forecasts are just speculation! pic.twitter.com/S27Q6WWYEm — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) September 1, 2017