Helicopter video shows remote area of Bryan County crash site

Video released Friday from the Savannah Chatham County Aviation Unit shows what search and rescue crews were up against Monday when they launched a frantic search for a missing plane in Bryan County.

Freddie Howell, the Bryan County Emergency Services Director told us that day that 40 to 50 emergency personnel from Bryan and Effingham Counties were searching, mostly by ground. He said some searchers had been in the area of Croft Road where the plane was later found by air.

Personnel with the Savannah Chatham County Aviation Unit spotted the plane in the wooded swampy area, according to Howell.

Howell told us Monday these operations are always “emotional”, for the first responders. “Our hearts are with the families of the victims, in this case, the family members of this young couple from Savannah.”

42 year old William “Byron” Cocke and his 39 year old wife Catherine were passengers in the plane. Both were killed along with pilot Randy Hunter who had flown the plane from the Cobb County area.

Howell says first responders also suffered that day and “do on many days when they are called to answer emergencies. “So keep them in your thoughts along with the families who suffered in this tragic event,” he told us.