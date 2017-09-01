Habitat for Humanity Women’s Club is kicking off this month!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Building Better Futures Women’s Club is building a new home in 2018 without breaking a sweat.

Two-hundred local women will gather for networking, skill learning and making news friends all while pledging $50 a month each for a year.

It’s kicking-off with a Wine & Cheese event on Friday, September 8th from 5-7 p.m. and a Mimosa Brunch on Saturday, September 9th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home at 207 E. Charlton Street.

Space is limited and RSVP is required to development@habitatsavannah.org.