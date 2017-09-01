Getting the word out: Savannah Sickle Cell Association sites urgent need for support, increased awareness

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
Angela Sheppard (r) and Shaunii Rawls (l), Sickle Cell Association of Savannah

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) affects people millions of people all over the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates approximately 100,000 Americans are living with the disease and as many as 2 million people carry the sickle cell gene that allows them potentially to pass the disease on to their children.

Angela Sheppard, Sickle Cell Association of Savannah board member, and Shaunii Rawls, Miss Black Georgia USA and the co-creator of ‘Strut for Sickle Cell Savannah,’ share information about the disease and how you can support the organization’s mission of raising awareness and money for a cure.

 

Sickle Cell Association of Savannah 45th Annual Luncheon
Saturday, September 16
12 noon
Carey Hilliards Banquet Room
11111 Abercorn Street
For more information, call: (912) 695-9733

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s