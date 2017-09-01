Getting the word out: Savannah Sickle Cell Association sites urgent need for support, increased awareness

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) affects people millions of people all over the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates approximately 100,000 Americans are living with the disease and as many as 2 million people carry the sickle cell gene that allows them potentially to pass the disease on to their children.

Angela Sheppard, Sickle Cell Association of Savannah board member, and Shaunii Rawls, Miss Black Georgia USA and the co-creator of ‘Strut for Sickle Cell Savannah,’ share information about the disease and how you can support the organization’s mission of raising awareness and money for a cure.

Sickle Cell Association of Savannah 45th Annual Luncheon

Saturday, September 16

12 noon

Carey Hilliards Banquet Room

11111 Abercorn Street

For more information, call: (912) 695-9733