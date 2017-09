GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Take a good look at this video of a burglary in progress.

Police say the man broke into the Shell Station on Dean Forest Road about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

He stayed inside for almost an hour.

The alarm went off, but the man was able to escape with the cash drawer.

If you know who he is, call Garden City Police at 912-966-7777 or Crimestoppers at 912- 234-2020.