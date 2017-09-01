SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Empire Fair will return to its familiar home this fall. Savannah City Council voted on Thursday to allow the fair to return to the fairgrounds from Oct. 21 through Nov. 20.
The Coastal Empire Fair will pay a $25,000 dollar license fee.
This short term lease will only be active for 31 days.
City approves lease to bring back Coastal Empire Fair
