Capturing the Eclipse: Ga. Students recover pictures taken during Solar Eclipse

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. – When a once in a lifetime event came along, students with St. Andrew’s school on Wilmington Island decided they wanted to make the most of it.

The Great American Solar Eclipse captured the covered eyes of millions across the country on August 21.

For months, a team at Saint Andrew’s school had been planning their move for how to make the eclipse count.

They decided to build an amateur weather balloon equipped with six cameras. Those camera were positions at different angles to capture the earth, its atmosphere, the sun, and the eclipse.

Upon the launch, the balloon was said to have floated thousands of feet in the air before popping and landing in the Monticello Reservoir hours later.

The balloon fragments and cameras were then retrieved and transported back to Georgia. Currently the team is sorting through approximately one thousand pictures of space and the earth.

“The whole experience was life-changing and I’m going to remember this forever just that it was successful and look back and have these pictures and be like, ‘Wow! I did that,” student and balloon co-designer Sydney Orr said.