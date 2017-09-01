Breaking News: Police helicopter crashes near Atlanta airport, 2 officers hurt

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police say one of their helicopters crashed at an airport outside Atlanta, and two officers on board have been taken to a hospital.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement Friday that its Air Unit 1 “went down” at Briscoe Field, a general aviation airport in Lawrenceville, northeast of Atlanta.

Televised photographs of the site show the helicopter on its side in a grassy area, with a piece broken off. Gwinnett County police Detective David Smith says the extent of the officers’ injuries is not known. Police said both officers were conscious. Few other details were immediately available.

The airport, Briscoe Field, is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The Gwinnett County Police Department patrols a sprawling county of about 800,000 people that includes many Atlanta suburbs. The department has more than 750 sworn officers and is one of Georgia’s largest law enforcement agencies.