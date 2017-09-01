Breaking News: Estill police seek murder suspect; considered armed and dangerous

ESTILL, SC (WSAV) — Estill police report they are looking for Johnnie McKnight for charges of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

McKnight is a black male, 5’9” and 145 pounds.

According to Estill police, McKnight is wanted for the murder of a 16-year-old female and her unborn child. The murder took place in the 800 block of 5th Street. They say McKnight also attempted to murder several other individuals inside the residence.

McKnight could possibly be traveling in a dark colored 1998 Honda Accord coupe with SC tags JJT 709, a dark colored 1995 Honda Accord with SC tags LFN 488 or a newer model dark grey Honda Accord sedan.

McKnight should not be approached and law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

If you have any information, contact the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699; call Hampton County dispatch at 803-943-9261 or 911.