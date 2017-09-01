Benefit Concert for Hurricane Victims planned for Hilton Head restaurant

Another Lowcountry business is stepping up help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The SERG restaurant group will hold a benefit concert Tuesday, September 12 at the Rooftop Bar of Posideon.

The Lowcountry’s biggest employer, SERG believes that its time to give back to those who helped the Island and Bluffton after Matthew.

“It was just a short time ago that we were going through this. We know what it was like on a smaller scale to go through that devastation and how long the recovery process has been and is still going on,” explained Brittany Shane, Marketing Manager for SERG Group. So we thought we are in a position to help those that may have helped us get back on our feet.”

There will be at least 4 local bands, and beer and liquor provided by several local vendors.

The event starts at 7pm, and a donation of $15 is recommended.

All proceeds will go to the Red Cross Hurricane relief fund.

NEWS RELEASE FROM SERG GROUP:

The devastation Hurricane Harvey caused our neighbors in Texas, reminds us all of what we went through here a year ago when Hurricane Matthew stormed through the lowcountry. We know how long, exhausting, and expensive the recovery process is, and now we want to do what we can to help another community in need.

Please join the SERG Restaurant Group, our Bands and our Sponsors on Tuesday September 12th at

The Rooftop Bar for a night of music and spirits with proceeds benefiting The Red Cross and Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief.

Enjoy local music from John Brackett Latin Jazz Quartet, OCD, La Bodega, Pretty Darn and others starting at 8pm and a hosted bar compliments of Riverdog Brewery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lunazul Tequila, Larceny Bourbon, and Don Q Rum.

Doors open 4pm. Happy Hour 4-7pm. Full Dinner Menu Available.

Suggested donation $15 in advance or at the door. All ticket sales will be donated to Red Cross. https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey