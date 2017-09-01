Alleged storm chaser victim confronts contractor

(TYBEE ISLAND) A Tybee Island resident still living with storm damage to her home finally connects with the man who owns the contracting firm hired to do repairs days after Hurricane Matthew hit last October. 71 year old Mary Sedgewick turned to News 3 for help. Josh Brown, owner of Quick Response Force in Atlanta, returned calls for comments after several attempts and spoke with Sedgewick for the first time in 11 months. When the call ended, Sedgewick called Tybee Police and filed a criminal complaint.

Brown alleges he started work October 13, 2016, but did not receive any payment until January. Sedgewick has copies of cancelled checks totaling $60,300 dollars to date. Brown says work stopped because Sedgewick has not signed off for supplemental coverage, but Sedgewick counters that coverage will not begin until the initial work is finished. She says she’s hiring a lawyer for a legal remedy, in addition to the complaint she filed with police.