1540 Dinning Room open for business at the DeSoto

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s a brand new restaurant in the newly re-branded DeSoto Hotel. It’s the 1540 Dinning Room.

It’s an intimate white linen dinning room with an 82 seat capacity. The chef uses local farmers and seasonal ingredients, with Southern, Italian, Latin and German influences.

The goal is to make it a place where the neighborhood gathers for good food and wine.

“You bring in a local chef, you bring in local farmers and you let the chef do his thing and have a lot of fun,” says Chef Proprietor Kyle Jacovino. “I think once the neighborhood sees that it’s just a cool restaurant inside a hotel and that’s the vibe we’re trying to set. Casual, cool, having fun and just great food and wine.”

The grand opening is Friday, Sept. 1st at 5 p.m. Hours are Mon-Thurs from 5-10 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 5-11 p.m. with a special Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.