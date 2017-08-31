UPDATE: Deputies released from hospital after Houston chemical plant explosion

The Associated Press Published:
Scene at the Arkema, Inc. in Houston after the chemical plant lost power due to flooding.

CROSBY, Texas (AP) – The Harris County sheriff’s office says 15 deputies who complained of respiratory irritation after a fire started at a Houston-area chemical plant have been released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that all 15 were healthy.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had said they complained of respiratory irritation after encountering smoke.

Explosions and fires rocked the flood-crippled Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby early Thursday, sending up a plume of acrid, eye-irritating smoke.

The plant’s owners warned more explosions could follow because a lack of refrigeration was causing chemicals stored there to degrade and burn.

There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

