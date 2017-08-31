Shoplifters kill elderly employee after violently shoving him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/NBC News) – Two men accused of stealing televisions from a South Carolina Sears store are now facing murder charges as a result.

Duaine Hamilton, 81, was working loss prevention at the Sears when he attempted to stop two men shoplifting and was shoved to the ground.

The fall resulted in injuries that led to his death.

“An 81-year-old man who was out here living life, enjoying the golden years of his life and it was just snatched from him by these two punks who want to go steal two TVs from Sears. And those two TVs were more important than Mr. Hamilton’s life,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

One of the men, Jeffrey Alan Simmons, was arrested at his home Friday and charged with strong armed robbery and murder. The other, Jason Randolph, was apprehended Wednesday.

