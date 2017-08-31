Second Harvest Food Bank collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey

SAVANNAH, GA- America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is collecting items to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Savannah’s Second Harvest says that the Houston Food Bank came to their aid after Hurricane Matthew, and now they are returning the favor. The food bank is planning on packing two thousand boxes of food, with the help of volunteers, to deliver to the Houston Food Bank.

Here is the list of items Second Harvest is asking for:

Jelly (plastic jars only please)

Peanut Butter

Boxes of Saltine crackers

Boxes of granola and breakfast bars

Canned fruit

Canned meats such as tuna, chicken and ham

Snack crackers (such as peanut butter or cheese)

Baby wipes (regular size)

Can openers (manual due to possibility of no electricity)

You can drop off items at any local Bank of America or at Second Harvest on President Street.