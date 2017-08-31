Second Harvest Food Bank collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey

Danni Dikes Published:

SAVANNAH, GA- America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is collecting items to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Savannah’s Second Harvest says that the Houston Food Bank came to their aid after Hurricane Matthew, and now they are returning the favor. The food bank is planning on packing two thousand boxes of food, with the help of volunteers, to deliver to the Houston Food Bank.

Here is the list of items Second Harvest is asking for:

  • Jelly (plastic jars only please)
  • Peanut Butter
  • Boxes of Saltine crackers
  • Boxes of granola and breakfast bars
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned meats such as tuna, chicken and ham
  • Snack crackers (such as peanut butter or cheese)
  • Baby wipes (regular size)
  • Can openers (manual due to possibility of no electricity)

You can drop off items at any local Bank of America or at Second Harvest on President Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s