Police find more than 100 dogs at Georgia home, launch animal cruelty investigation

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Polk County are investigating what they’re calling one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’ve ever seen.

Police say they found more than 100 dogs this week.
They say the dogs were malnourished, living in cages or chained to trees or stakes in the ground.
Police arrested the man claiming to be the owner, and he was charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty.

Chief Kenneth Dodd said, “I have three dogs at home, and I just love them–and it makes you want to cry, really. He says he was feeding and watering them. It appears like he was trying, but it took us an hour with 10 of us to feed and water them.”

Shelters from multiple counties are stepping in to help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s