Police find more than 100 dogs at Georgia home, launch animal cruelty investigation

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Polk County are investigating what they’re calling one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’ve ever seen.

Police say they found more than 100 dogs this week.

They say the dogs were malnourished, living in cages or chained to trees or stakes in the ground.

Police arrested the man claiming to be the owner, and he was charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty.

Chief Kenneth Dodd said, “I have three dogs at home, and I just love them–and it makes you want to cry, really. He says he was feeding and watering them. It appears like he was trying, but it took us an hour with 10 of us to feed and water them.”

Shelters from multiple counties are stepping in to help.