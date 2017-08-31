Our Hometown: One Love hosting benefit concert for Houston

More and more people are coming together to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas.

This weekend, One Love– a group started after the Flint water crisis– is sponsoring a benefit concert to raise money for relief efforts in Houston.

100-percent of the proceeds will be sent to The Beacon of Light Christian Church in Houston to purchase water, nonperishable food items, and any other form that will assist the community.

You can help by attending the Overcoming Destruction Help for Houston benefit concert— this Sunday, September 3, 5 pm at Kingdom Life– 425 Montgomery Cross Road– and making a donation.

For more information, call: 912-412-8952 or email: 1loveoperations@gmail.com.