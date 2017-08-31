One by One: United Way of the Coastal Empire kicks off 2017 fundraising campaign Sept. 7

Thursday, September 7, the United Way of the Coastal Empire will kick off its 2017 campaign at the Savannah Civic Center. The high profile event officially marks the beginning of UWCE’s fundraising efforts in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

This years theme is “One by One”– challenging our community to make a difference by giving, advocating, and volunteering for United Way.

Dr. Todd Cellini, Savannah Campus President of South University and this year’s campaign chair, joins the conversation along with CASA volunteer, Amy Whitehurst, with information on how you can get involved.

UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF

Thursday, September 7, 2017

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Savannah Civic Center

301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah, GA 31401

Open to the public. $20/person or $300 for a table of 16

Purchase tickets at www.uwce.org