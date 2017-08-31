Officials ID Savannah soldier listed as ‘Whereabouts Unknown’ in Yemen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Department of Defense announced on Aug. 30 the identity of a soldier listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN).

Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez is listed as DUSTWUN from the Aug. 25 incident. The incident is under investigation. Lopez is from Arizona but was living in Savannah.

The announcement resulted from an Aug. 25 incident in Yemen where the soldier was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

For more information regarding Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez, media may contact U.S. Central Command Public Affairs Office at 813-529-0220.