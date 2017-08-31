Mark your calendars! The AMBUCS Bar Crawl is Sept. 15

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Come have a good time for a great cause. The AMBUCS Bar Crawl starts at 5:30 on Sept. 15th at Service Brewing, then moves to Ghost Coast Distillery at 6:30.

$5 gets you a wrist band and two raffle tickets for times ranging from a head shot photo shoot to two nights on Bay Street.

$1 of each beverage purchased goes to AMBUCS. Service Brewing has a DJ and XuluProphet with special guest Gwen Yvette are playing an acoustic set at Ghost Coast. Chazitos Cuban Food Truck is also parked outside.

Raffle prizes include:

-2 nights at Comfort Suites on Bay Street

-Tours from Old Savannah Tours

-Tickets to Taste of Savannah from TLC and the Savanah Food & Wine Festival

-$50 gift certificate to Rancho Allegra Cuban Restaurant

-2 $50 gift certificates to Coach’s Corner

-Ticket to Odd Lot Improv Comedy Troupe

-Head shot package from Savannah Glamor

-Lonestar tickets for Sept. 15th at Stage on Bay

-Shwag from Quantum

-Gift Basket from Ghost Coast Distillery

-Gift Basket from Service Brewing

-And more to come!!