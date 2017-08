SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Stylist Ashley Borders is teaming up with the Coastal Center for Developmental Services for the Lovelution t-shirt line.

CCDS provides employement & training services for our differently-abled friends and neighbors. Each t-shirt design is drawn by an employee at CCDS and manufactured in the print shop.

To learn more or check out the designs head to BeTheLovelution.com.