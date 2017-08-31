Jury convicts Georgia man who stabbed grandsons in dirty dishes dispute

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Georgia man of stabbing his stepson and step-grandson, killing one of them, in a dispute over dirty dishes.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds, in a news release Wednesday, said jurors this week found 69-year-old Aaron Strong guilty of felony murder and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an Aug. 24, 2015, incident when Strong stabbed 32-year-old Maurice Arnold and 22-year-old Deandre Arnold multiple times with a 12-inch Colt bowie knife. Maurice Arnold died; Deandre Arnold was seriously wounded.

Reynolds says the attack stemmed from an argument over dirty dishes left in the kitchen sink.

Senior Superior Court Judge Shepherd Howell on Monday sentenced Strong to life, plus five years.