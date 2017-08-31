Independent artist Gwen Yvette brings uplifting music to the Lowcountry

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Harlem born, Beaufort raised Gwen Yvette is uplifting spirits through song. The independent R&B/Soul music singer is an artist with extraordinary talent and vocal range, but behind each note is a story.

A survivor of depression — Gwen Yvette says she endured personal heartbreak and constant rejection from industry executives who said she did not have “the look” for showbiz.

But in 2015, she launched her solo career and a year later, she was named Female R&B Artist of the Year at the South Carolina Music Awards.

Watch as she shares her story (and a song) with us!

