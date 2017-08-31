“Her spirit lives on,’ Toraya Garvin added to mural dedicated to CURE childhood cancer

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
Credit: MiQuan Green

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visitors to Oglethorpe Mall will be welcomed in with a new smiling face of one of Savannah’s warriors.

Local artists Morgan Webb and Alyson Harris, who are both donating their time and talent, have added Toraya Garvin’s image to a mural bringing attention to the fight against childhood cancer.

Last November, the 16-year-old lost her battle with leukemia.

Saturday, September 16, the Toraya Jai Garvin Foundation will host the CURE Childhood Cancer 5K Walk.

Click here for more information.

 

