Governor Deal praises Georgia Power for moving forward on Vogtle Nuclear Reactors

The office of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is praising the effort to move forward with the troubled construction of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle. A press release says the governor is pleased with the recommendation of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 co-owners to complete construction of a new clean energy source for Georgians and that the recommendation was made today in a filing to the Georgia Public Service Commission.

“I’m extremely pleased to learn the co-owners of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 have recommended completion of construction,” said Deal. “Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities have made the right decision for our state. These new units will provide clean and affordable energy to Georgians for more than 60 years while creating 6,000 jobs during project construction and 800 well-paying, permanent ones after.”

The units are behind schedule and over budget by billions of dollars. Earlier this year, Westinghouse which is the designer of the AP 1000 reactor (being used for the first time in U-S nuclear reactors) went bankrupt. Westinghouse was also the lead contractor on the project and the Georgia Public Service Commission has been waiting for word on how Georgia Power (the majority builder) would proceed. A similar project in South Carolina was recently abandoned by utility partners there who said finishing the reactors was not economically viable.

Critics of the long standing financial issues at Plant Vogtle 3 and 4 have said if Georgia Power proceeds, the path forward will continue to be paved with higher costs and delays.

According to a press release from the Public Service Commission, Georgia Power Company, with the support of each of its partners (“Owners”), recommends the project continue, assuming the PSC in its review finds, among other things:

That the revised schedule — commercial operation date of November 2021 for unit 3 and November 2022 for unit 4 – is reasonable and is approved. That the revised forecast for Georgia Power’s share of the total capital cost of $8.77 billion is reasonable and is approved. The actual impact on customers of capital costs over what has already been approved is expected to be approximately $1.41 billion. That the Prudency Review Stipulation of January 2017 continues to be in force and effect and as such, no finding of imprudence will be made in the context of the VCM 17 proceeding as any prudency review will be deferred until after the units are in operation. That the updated project economics are based on assumptions related to the Parental Guarantee, the extension of the Production Tax Credits and United States Department of Energy Federal Loan Guarantees.