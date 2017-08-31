Garden City Police release new details about two homicides

Garden City — (WSAV)

Five people are behind bars in connection with one of two murders in Garden City last weekend, but so far, no one has been officially charged in the killing.

Enner Lopez and Pablo Rangel Rubio are at the Chatham County Jail tonight on immigration related charges.

Three others were arrested on the same charges.

Police say they are all coworkers and believed to be connected to the killing of Eliud Montoya.

Montoya was shot and killed on August 21. A dozen or more guns were found at the suspects’ Effingham County home.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the first of last Saturday’s murders. A man was shot to death inside a parked car at Chatham City Apartments. Garden City Investigators say they’ve had several leads in Rasheen Jasper’s killing. But, no one’s been charged.

If you can help solve this crime, call Garden City Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 234-2020.