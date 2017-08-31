Fmr. NSA contractor in leak case wants FBI admission suppressed

Winner is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County jail. (Lincoln County GA Sheriff's Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former government contractor charged with leaking classified U.S. documents is asking a federal judge to rule that comments she made to FBI agents before her arrest can’t be used as evidence.

Reality Winner is charged with copying a classified report and mailing it to an online media organization. The initial criminal complaint against the former Air Force linguist says she admitted to leaking the documents in a June interview with FBI agents serving a search warrant at her apartment in August, Georgia.

Winner’s defense attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday those statements should be suppressed because agents never read Winner her Miranda rights.

Winner had been scheduled to stand trial in October. But the Augusta Chronicle reports the judge agreed Wednesday to postpone it until March.

